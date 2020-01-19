Tryon Calleroz, a student at Arcadia Public Schools in Arcadia, and his teacher, Trysta Asche, make up one of only 16 student-teacher teams from across the United States selected to participate in the second annual Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student & Teacher Institute.
The program, coordinated through National History Day, is sponsored by Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, the USS Missouri Memorial Association, and Pacific Historic Parks.
This institute brings student-teacher teams from Hawaii and American Samoa together with teams from the U.S. mainland for the distinctive opportunity to study, consider and reflect upon World War II in a way that few have done before.
Over the next six months, students and teachers will read books and selected materials, engage in online discussions, and research a Silent Hero, a military service member who died in World War II and is buried or memorialized at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
In June, the teams will meet in Oahu, where they will learn firsthand about the impact of World War II in the Pacific. Travel and program expenses are provided for all participants. The experience will culminate with the completion and presentation of the teams’ Silent Hero eulogies and profiles, which will be featured on NHDSilentHeroes.org, as well as the websites of the sponsoring organizations.
