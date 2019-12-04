The excitement was at a fever pitch. Four hundred kids from kindergarten to the eighth grade had assembled in the Cedar Hollow School gym.
Each class, a total of 18 in all, paraded separately into the gym carrying banners and signs, and most importantly, their mechanical pigs. They gathered Wednesday for the annual Cedar Hollow Mechanical Pig Races. Like gladiators marching into the Colosseum of Rome, each class was prepared for battle.
It was the grand finale of the school’s annual fundraising event. Each class had several weeks to go out and raise money for the school. The student who raised the most money in each of the classes represented their fellow students in the competition.
Each of the 18 mechanical pigs had a name. After three exciting heats that determined the three classes in the final, the mechanical pig Buckwheat II — representing Principal Scott Mazour and the Cedar Hollow staff — joined the race for the finale.
What was at stake for the winner was a pizza party. The pigs raced a course of about 10 feet. They started the race with the assistance of a staff member of the school. At the end of the course were Principal Mazour and three students: third-grader Ella Day, seventh-grader Alison Schimmer and second-grader Xander Karr (who was standing in for Collin Porter who was out sick for the day).
The old adage, stubborn as a pig, could apply to these races. While the pigs were mechanical, they were randomly programmed to take a couple of steps, stop, snort or wiggle their tails or go oink before deciding to continue on to the finish line. In the end, at decibel levels that rival Memorial Stadium on Husker gameday, it was second-grader Xander Karr’s Tiger who crossed the finish line first, winning his class a pizza party.
During the fun event, there were a couple of drawings for a $100 shopping spree at Walmart and for an electric motor scooter.
“It is something the kids really look forward to,” Mazour said.
The event was to be held before Thanksgiving, but bad weather forced the event to be delayed until this week.
“If we had not had it at some point here, we would have been in real trouble with our kids, I know,” Mazour said.
Last year, the event raised about $12,000, which was used to purchase playground equipment.
“Hopefully, this year, we will use the money raised to help with a new sound and video system with a projector and screen for our gym,” the principal said.
According to Kelly Henry, who organized the event, “We had the best sale year ever.”
Henry said the kids raised more than last year’s $12,000.
“They did it in two and a half weeks,” she said.
“We have a lot of go-getters,” Mazour said.
He said along with raising money for the school, the event helps the students bond with the school.
“It is something they will always remember about Cedar Hollow,” Mazour said. “It is a lot of fun that the kids have here together.”
