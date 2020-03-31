Although one Grand Island day care has closed for the time being, other facilities contacted Tuesday are still operating under the conditions of Directed Health Measures.
The Teaching Tree has closed for this week, said owner and director Steph Allen. Other child care operations still in operation include the YWCA, the YMCA, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Cathedral Daycare and Cherry Park Creative Corner. The list is not meant to be comprehensive.
Allen closed The Teaching Tree’s child care and preschool temporarily because she wanted to make sure that the families she serves and her employees are safe. With community spread of the coronavirus present in Grand Island, “I just thought that was the safest thing to do for my families that I take care of and my staff and myself,” she said.
What are the parents who rely on The Teaching Tree doing this week?
“I do have a lot of teacher parents, and so they were already at home,” Allen said. Other parents have had to find alternative care or have taken other measures.
The YWCA has been in constant communication with the Central District Health Department, YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett said.
The YWCA is abiding by the Central District’s Directed Health Measure, which states child care shall be carried out in groups of 10 or fewer children. To the extent possible, “providers shall maintain the same 10 children on each group,” the health measure states. “If there is more than one group of children, each group shall be in separate rooms separated by either physical walls or sufficient airspace.”
Bennett said the YWCA is checking the temperature of children as they come in and sanitizing every hour.
“We realize that it’s a need for essential employees to have child care, so that they can do the work for the community,” Bennett said. “So we are going to stay open as long as we can and as long as we feel that it’s safe for our staff and for our families.”
The YWCA has a child development center and the Almost Home Program. The latter program, which is for school-age kids, has “really been essential right now, because we’ve actually had more school-agers than we’ve had young kids,” Bennett said.
The YWCA is “doing a lot to make sure that they’re getting their e-learning done,” Bennett said. “So we’ve actually set up our school-age schedule where we are doing school work with the kids while they’re here and making sure they’re getting on. If they have a Zoom call with their teacher, they’re doing all of that while they’re in the building, so then their parents don’t have to worry about doing it at 7 o’clock tonight.”
The number of kids housed at the YWCA, like other day care centers, fluctuates. The average is about 35, which is “about half of what we normally would serve,” Bennett said.
A note on the Grand Island YMCA website states, “With the discovery of active cases of COVID-19 in Hall County we have made the decision to temporarily close our facility, with the exception of our Child Care.”
The work done by child care centers helps care for people and keep them fed.
Cherry Park Creative Corner, for instance, employs a parent who works at a clinic and another at a nursing home. Several parents work at Walmart and grocery stores.
Cherry Park takes the temperature of kids as they arrive, as well as parents. All adults who enter the building must have their temperatures taken.
After the kids arrive, they’re sent to wash their hands.
The children “have been really great” about the changes. “They know this is part of our new routine, and they take their temperature and they just go in and wash their hands,” said owner and director Shannon Crosby.
The staff and parents are also taking things well. “I’m just really happy with the way everybody’s responding to the changes we have to make,” Crosby said.
The Directed Health Measures are impacting Cherry Park’s capacity.
The facility is normally licensed for 54 children. Because Cherry Park has four classrooms, it can’t handle that many right now. In addition, several parents aren’t bringing kids because they’re not working. Clients also include college students who “don’t need to bring their kiddos” right now, Crosby said.
“But we’re still here for the parents that are considered essential,” she said.
The number of children on hand varies between 25 and 43.
Cherry Park Creative Corner is licensed to operate from 4:45 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
The facility has cut its hours back for now, closing at 8 p.m. Cherry Park is also closed on weekends “just because I feel like we need the extra time to do the sanitation and the cleaning and have the building free of extra germs,” Crosby said.
Cathedral Daycare Director Dodi Ouderkirk said, “Basically we only enroll 10 or less in the majority of our classrooms.”
The older pre-K students have a larger limit. “But we’ve decreased those numbers, so that they’re each under 10,” Ouderkirk said.
The school-age group has been divided into separate classes “so they each have nine or 10 depending on the day of enrollment.”
The enrollment is quite a bit less than normal. “I bet we’re probably missing about 40 kids overall” who have taken an extended absence, she said.
Many are the children of teachers and parents whose employment has decreased or can work from home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.