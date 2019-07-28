I have some amazing memories of this summer’s Universe of Stories summer reading program.
I consider this summer a success story with more than 2,257 patrons signed up, reading more than 1 million minutes! Wowsa! I like to think for Grand Island Public Library, we read to succeed!
I have learned some great things this summer including that our patrons really love our newly renovated areas such as makerspace, digital lab, teen area, meeting rooms and other renovated parts of our library. It has been fun watching people create, collaborate, and yes, read to succeed.
We tie in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) learning with just about everything we do at our library. We put out lots of books, web sites and other materials. We have some great partners to work with like the Grand Island Public Schools, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office, Humanities Nebraska, Crane River Theater, Nebraska Arts Council, Morrill Hall, Strategic Air Command, Home Depot, Clean Community, the Nebraska State Fair, and many others.
In addition to having library partnerships with some great groups and nonprofits we also have some great “friends” as in our Friends of the Library which is part of the Grand Island Public Library Foundation. Basically, there are three fundamental parts to our friends group — volunteers, donors and book sale. Thanks donors for your generosity during our renovation project!
Volunteers, you are very important at a library. We have volunteers reading with children for our summer reading enrichment club; helping with Humanities Nebraska Prime Time Family Reading programs; putting away materials; helping with crafts and storytimes; helping with outreach and book sales; and helping with special events like the Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party, Breakfast with Santa or the Bear Fair. If working with youth is not your thing there are many other opportunities.
If you want to get involved, contact Kim Mettenbrink, our volunteer coordinator, at (308) 385-5333, ext. 112, or email her at giplfoundation@gmail.com. She can get you a friends group membership form and if you would like to volunteer, you can stop in and fill out an application at the front desk or we can mail you one. If you are 18 or older, the city requires the library to run a background check.
Our Friends of the Library group provides an ongoing book sale at the front desk area and patrons are very grateful to be able to pick up some decently priced books, and it is great to recycle too. Their annual bag sale is set for Aug. 16, 17 and 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday). Books will be $3 per bag. Make sure you save the date on your calendar.
If you need some ideas for reading, stop in and check out one of our many displays in the library. One such display in the adult area includes staff picks. There are 30 favorites that are awesome. My picks for teens were “Swallowing Stones” by Joyce McDonald, and “Between Shades of Gray” by Ruta Sepetys. Every time I walk by a display, I find myself checking out something.
I strongly recommend the adult book, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Also, if you teens are looking for something, try the “oldie but a goody” “Touching Spirit Bear” by Ben Mikaelsen. You can also try out our online digitals such as audiobooks or eBooks. Hoopla is my favorite. It is amazingly easy to use, and OverDrive, and RB Digital also are great. There are magazines too. These are great ways to save money!
It is not too late to turn in those reading minutes. All minutes are due by midnight on July 31. Remember to read to succeed! It really is a great motto to live by.
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.