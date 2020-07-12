Keeping the morning workout routine going proved to be challenging for many during the coronavirus pandemic.
With many gyms closed, it wasn’t easy to get the usual pre-work day or post-work day sweat going.
And the motivation and camaraderie provided by workout classes also faced going away for an undermined time when Directed Health Measures took effect to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But for some gyms, modern technology provided a way to help their customers keep up their routines, and that included workout classes.
Village Fitness in Cairo found a way to keep things as close to business as usual during the strange times.
Quinn Webb, who is the co-owner with his wife Randi, said things over went well.
“The nice thing is we’re a small-town gym, so we are spaced out enough for when people are here,” he said. “But we couldn’t exceed 10 people, so we wanted to offer our groups classes online. There was great participation.”
Village Fitness instructors quickly figured out how to offer their classes online to keep those workouts going without an extended time off.
One of the biggest challenges was faced by Christina Boersen, who teaches spin classes Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 5:30 a.m.
How do you teach spin classes if they can’t meet at the gym with the bicycles?
“When (the pandemic) first came up, you think what do I do?” Boersen said. “You want to have some normalcy in your life. I went over the options, and some gyms were letting members check out bikes and doing their workouts at home.
“I thought about still doing workouts together. My kids go to school at Nebraska Christian, and they were doing classes online. I thought about doing Zoom meetings to do our classes.”
The Webbs agreed to check out the gym’s seven spinning bikes, and that cleared the one major obstacle that the class faced. Boersen then made sure that everyone in the class was set up to continue via Zoom, and it was off and riding once again to positive results.
“Our participation increased in my class,” Boersen said. “I’m glad that Randi and Quinn allowed us to check them out. It helped the people in my class stay active.”
Becky Grabowski, who said she has been in the spin class for two or three years, appreciated being able to keep attending during the pandemic even if it was from at home.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I didn’t gain any weight, and it was great that we were able to rent the bikes and still have our classes together on Zoom.”
Grabowski said spin class is a good fit for her, and she would have missed it if Village Fitness hadn’t been able to offer it.
“It’s excellent cardio and isn’t as hard on my knees or hips as running,” she said. “It’s a great workout.”
Instructor Judy Landers also adjusted so that her HIIT (high intensity interval training) class could continue. She teaches it on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 5:30 a.m.
It took a little trial and error for Landers to find what would work best for her. She found Zoom to be a little too “glitchy” so she set up a private Facebook Live page.
Between 7-10 people usually participated live, but there was also the option to watch and complete the workout later. Landers said her classes have been viewed by people in other states including Wyoming, Arizona and Kansas.
There was one challenge that the HIIT class faced.
“The only thing is that Facebook won’t allow you to use music (due to copyright laws), so we had to work around that,” Landers said.
Brook Sautter, who works out in both the spinning and HIIT classes, said music was truly the only thing that made having class at home differ from class at Village Fitness.
“The only difference was Facebook wouldn’t let you use music, but anyone could have their own music going as long as you were on mute,” she said. “It’s difficult to hear your music and the instructor sometimes. It’s nice to have music because it helps motive you.”
Peg Coover certainly appreciated having HIIT class continue. She has taken over 400 classes since starting up to get a more full-body workout after running a half-marathon in 2015.
“I was really grateful to have it three days a week,” she said. “I didn’t miss a class. Judy does a good job of changing things up so we don’t do the same thing every week or even as the last class.”
Bill Brown felt fortunate to have an instructor like Landers who kept the class going.
“To Judy’s credit, she jumped right into it,” the 69-year old said. “She started a private Facebook page and arranged so that we could exercise at home. We really didn’t miss a beat.
“As a life and health coach myself, I know that you need continuity in life. We were facing a difficult time, but there was no reason to stop. I got up to work out at 5:30 in the morning, and after accomplishing that, I feel like I had a leg up on the world.”
Members of both classes agreed that the social aspect of keeping their groups going during the pandemic is just as important as the physical aspect.
“It was good to see everybody,” Coover said. “There is a social component to it.”
Sautter said that class provides a good physical and mental benefit.
“The whole wellness part is huge for me,” she said. “I’m older, so it helps my mobility and stretching and making sure everything is working like I want it to be. And I’m in classes with good friends, so there’s a mental wellness aspect to it, too.
“You still have conversations with everyone on Zoom if you took it off mute. You’re still able to see your friends, so it helps from a depression standpoint.”
It’s for those reasons that Landers wanted to make sure that her HIIT class continued.
“People need to interact, and that’s part of the great things about group workouts,” she said. “When you are in quarantine, you get lonely. So it was good for your mental health as well as your physical health.”
And when people have been taking classes for years, to eliminate them during an already stressful time could have made things even tougher.
“I have noticed that something changes your (workout) routine, it can throw you off,” Boersen said. “It can cause stress, depression and irritableness. It’s important for us to keep in our routine the best we could.
“Everybody was out of whack. A lot of people were working from home. But this helped people still get up and stay in their routine.”
With new DHMs arriving, the classes resumed being held at Village Fitness in June. But Landers continues to offer her Wednesday class via Facebook Live and intends to do so for the near future.
After quickly pivoting to online classes, gyms should be even better prepared to do it again if coronavirus outbreaks flare up and force stricter measures to go into effect again.
“You want to be able to keep your doors open,” Quinn Webb said. “But if something similar happens, I don’t think it would be too hard to adjust again. Things went pretty well the first time, and the second time we would have this experience.”
