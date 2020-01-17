There was a little boy in a department store standing next to the escalator. He kept watching the handrail as it went round and round.
A sales clerk came and said, “Son are you lost?”
And he said, “No, I’m just waiting for my chewing gum to come back.”
Waiting sometimes will get your gum back. Waiting will also have lots of other benefits. Did you know if you look up the word “wait” in the Bible you’ll find it’s in there 106 times?
“Wait on the Lord,” wrote the Psalmist, “and be of good courage and he will strengthen your heart. Those who wait upon the Lord shall inherit the earth.”
Don’t forget Isaiah 40:31: “Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, the shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
One of the best ways to deal with anger is to wait. Proverbs 29:11 reminds us, “A foolish man gives free reign to his anger, a wise man waits and let’s it cool.”
Anger is a real issue in today’s world. After all anger is only one letter away from danger. “A hot-tempered person starts fights and gets into all kinds of trouble.” (Proverbs 29:22)
Anger can destroy many relationships. “The fool who provokes his family to anger and resentment will finally have nothing worthwhile left.” (Proverbs 11:29)
Anger is a common human emotion. Anger out of control is destructive and sinful. Anger managed doesn’t have to lead to sin. The apostle Paul wrote, “Don’t let the sun go down on your anger. Be angry, but sin not.” (Ephesians 4:26) We can deal with anger in appropriate ways.
Waiting is a good way to deal with anger and has many other benefits. A pastor was leaving church one Sunday morning and passed the flower lady on the corner. She was elderly but she was there every day. According to his custom, he stopped, gave her a dollar, got a flower and put in his lapel.
He sometimes had a conversation with her. This day he said, “How are you doing?”
She said, “I’m doing wonderful.”
And he said, “Now, tell me truthfully. It couldn’t always be good. Don’t you have troubles?”
She said, “Oh, sure. I have trouble. You can’t get to my age without having troubles. I’ve learned how to handle them.”
He said, “Well, tell me. How have you learned to do this?”
She said, “You’re a pastor; you ought to know.” She then added, “Just think about Jesus on Good Friday. You know, Pastor, that was a terrible day. But three days later came the resurrection. I have a lot of Good Fridays in my life. I have a lot of dark times and difficulties. But you know, every time I get hit with a Good Friday, I just wait three days, and I start to see the light and I start to hope, and I start to have a resurrection.”
Prayer: Our Lord, waiting and patience isn’t always our greatest strength. Remind us of the many benefits of waiting. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
