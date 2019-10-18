A churchgoer wrote a letter to the editor of a newspaper and complained that it made no sense to go to church every Sunday.
“I’ve gone for 30 years now,” he wrote, “and in that time I heard something like 3,000 sermons. But for the life of me, I can’t remember a single one of them. So, I think I’m wasting my time and the pastors are wasting theirs by giving sermons at all.”
This started a real controversy in the Letters to the Editor columns, much to the delight of the editor. It went on for weeks until someone wrote this clincher: “I’ve been married for 30 years now. In that time my wife has cooked some 32,000 meals. But, for the life of me, I cannot recall the entire menu for a single one of those meals. But I do know this … They all nourished me and gave me the strength I need to do my work. If my wife had not given me these meals, I would be physically dead today. Likewise, if I had not gone to church for nourishment, I would be spiritually dead today!”
Someone else added these words to the article, “When you are down to nothing … God is up to something. Faith sees the invisible, believes the incredible, and receives the impossible! Thank God for our physical and spiritual nourishment!”
I’m sure there are dozens of other reasons to go to church. As a pastor, I was always glad my kids had the influence and the teachings of the church all the years they were growing up. I wanted all the best training for life they could receive. There are many influences our families will be exposed to in the world. I wanted God’s teaching to help them on the whole journey of their lives. They needed the exposure to prize winning, blue ribbon Christians in their community.
Most of the best folks in any community will be found in church. Of course, you’ll find a few clunkers in church. You’ll also find some wonderful folks who don’t go to church. But, by and large, churches are great places to meet good people.
When I was in high school, one of the reasons I went to church was because of a certain girl who sang in the choir. I guess that’s another reason to add to the list.
I have found the most joyful people are church attendees. The church helps us with at least three things that keep us from joy. Here they are:
1. Selfishness 2. Resentment 3. Fear.
I find that without God’s influence I tend toward selfishness. James 3:16,
“Wherever there is jealousy or selfish ambition, there will be disorder and every kind of evil.” Being at church forces me to look outward, not inward.
What about resentment? Many people today turn quickly to resentment and don’t always get out of it. Hebrews 12:15 warns us, “Watch out that no bitterness takes root among you, for as it springs up it causes deep trouble.”
Lastly Fear. Many folks live in an age of fear. Fear hurts us because it makes us defensive, distant, and demanding. Proverbs 12:25 tells us, “The anxious heart weighs us down.”
I guarantee, going to church will help us with selfishness, resentment, fear and many other areas.
Prayer: Our Lord, church is your idea not ours. May we see the wisdom of being called together in your house. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
