A psychologist, an engineer and a theologian were on a hunting trip in Canada.
Seeking shelter, they knocked on the door of a small, isolated cabin. No one was home, but the front door was unlocked and they entered. They saw something strange. A large, pot-bellied, cast-iron stove was suspended in midair by wires attached to the ceiling beams. Why would a stove be elevated from the floor?
The psychologist concluded: “It is obvious that this lonely trapper, isolated from humanity, has elevated his stove so that he can curl up under it and vicariously experience a return to his mother’s womb.”
The engineer theorized: “The man is practicing laws of thermodynamics. By elevating his stove, he has discovered a way to distribute heat more evenly throughout the cabin.”
The theologian speculated: “I’m sure that hanging his stove from the ceiling has religious meaning. Fire lifted up has been a religious symbol for centuries.”
While they were debating the matter, the trapper returned. They immediately asked him why he had hung his pot-bellied stove by wires from the ceiling. “Had plenty of wire but not much stove pipe,” the trapper said.
It is natural to ask the question, “Why?” When I was a kid I remember many tests that started out with a rather easy question like: ”Who won the War of 1812?” I liked those kind of questions, but they would follow it up with that hardest of all questions: Why? That second part always took so long to answer. I dreaded that little question. Later I realized why they were always asking “Why?”
Sometimes the answer to the question is not as important as simply asking the question. Have you ever had a conversation like the following with your child? Child: “Mom, why do cars have wheels?” Parent, brightly: “Well, so they can go.” Child: “Why?” Parent with enthusiasm: “So people can get where they need to go.” Child: “Why?” Parent with frustration: “Why, what?” Child: “Why are you angry, Mom?”
I don’t think children expect parents to have all the answers (although, that is how we take it). They expect parents to be willing to explore the “whys” as they are. I think it’s safe to assume that our Heavenly Father does not get as exasperated as earthly parents over persistent asking.
I think God is pleased when we pursue some of our “why” questions. God seems to have given us the Bible to help us answer the biggest of our “why” questions. For example, “Is there a God?” “Why?” “Does God care for me?” “Why?” “Why was the world created?” “Why was I put here on earth?”
Most of these God answered in a unique way, through a person not through words alone. In the really hard exams in life that end by asking “why,” God helps us. God doesn’t tell us everything but he tells us enough to live abundantly.
Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for your patience with our questions and your loving answers which sustain us. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
