One hundred twenty-nine individuals served as volunteers for the Central Community College Adult Education program during the 2018-19 academic year.
The program includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language program; citizenship and civics classes; and preparation for the GED high school exam.
During 2018-19, the volunteers gave 4,116.75 hours of their time, serving 1,935 people. During the same time frame, 58 people earned their high school diplomas.
Volunteers also served as advisory board members and classroom aides, performed office clerical duties, helped with fund-raising and recruiting projects, and performed a variety of other duties.
Volunteers and the total number of hours volunteered in area communities are:
Donna Fisher, Barb Graham, Paul Graham and Terry Willis, all in Aurora, for a total of four hours; and Jane Bremer, Richard Rail and Dayana Sifontes, all in Grand Island for a total of 52.75 hours.
Volunteers in Hastings gave 3,257 hours. They are: Trevor Anderson, Lea Baber, Cornelius Barber, Jenny Borge, Tania Brenneman, Andy Butler, Bailey Cantrell, Susan Cole, Linda Cooke, Cintia De La Torre, Joelle Derner, Donna Dill, Jim Donley, Don Eberle, Linda Eberle, Ashley Englund, Blake Fahrenholtz, Adam Fitzgerald,
Ryder Ghidotti, Naomy Gomez, Jordan Goodwin, Mark Gueswell, Christine Haba, Elizabeth Hansen, Lori Hartman, Carla Hedstrom, Austin Heinlein, Walker Hermann, Christian Hessler, Aliana Higgins, Robert Johnson, Rachelle Johnson, Sam Johnson, Linda Johnston, Bill Johnston, William Johnston, Matthew Jones, Jennifer Knuth, Kylie, Koehler, Abby Kryzsko,
Benjamin Lebar, Keaton Ludwig, Peggy Mace, Angelo Martinez, Violet Moreira, Avery Muff, Josefa Navarette, Alex Newsom, Daina Porras, Basil Rabayda, Linda Rea, Alex Rieflin, Sarah Robinson, Maggie Rogers,
Susie Sands, Julia Sarmiento, Veronica Schermerhorn, Beth Schuler, Sarah Sepan, Abigail Shaw, Jessica Shipley, Elaine Specht, Marni Splitt, Andrew Springer, Jon Sutterly, Cailus Trobaugh, McKenzie Waltemath, Nicklaus Webster, Mary Ann Wright, Siying Wu and Madalyn Younger.