Fourteen members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Nov. 5 at the United Veterans Club.
Correspondence were received from Nancy Klimek thanking the unit for monies donated for “Staff for Santa.” Irene Klein sent a thank-you note for remembering her for Gold Star Mother/Family Day.
On Veterans Day, volunteers helped with breakfast for veterans at the UVC and lunch at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. They brought covered dishes to help Chef Anthony with the meal at Victory Place. Members also helped put up, take down and fold flags at Veterans Park.
President Karen Linden gave reports about the state conference in Norfolk and the Big Ten Conference in Omaha.
Winners were announced: Devin Rathman of Heartland Lutheran for Voice of Democracy and Maci Miles of West Ridge for Patriot’s Pen. Their entries are being sent to the District Contest.
Wreaths Across America money-making projects were discussed. There was a good response at the hot dog sales at Super Saver north and additional donations are being received. With 1,200 graves to decorate, the group is still looking for donations, which can be made by contacting LaVonne Catron or G.I. Express. The Wreaths Across America program is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the UVC. Volunteers will be placing the wreaths at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery following the program.
The charter was draped in memory of Marietta Hofferber.
The next meeting will be Dec. 3 at the UVC. Lunch will be at noon followed by a meeting at 1 p.m.
