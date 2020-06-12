‘Carpe Diem’ is a memorable phrase from the movie “Dead Poets Society.”
It means to grab an opportunity when it presents itself. Carpe Diem is what we have to do or all our good works will never happen. We must seize the opportunity to turn our good intentions into deeds.
God calls us to use our powers of observation. A math teacher was giving a lesson on fractions and wrote an example on the chalkboard. He explained the numerator was the top number and denominator was the bottom. Leaning against the board, he asked the class, “Are there an questions?”
When he turned back to face the board, laughter filled the room.
”Mr. Alexander,” one student giggled, “you have chalk dust all over your denominator!”
What we don’t notice can be important. Jesus was a keen observer of everything around him. Jesus was especially good at noticing people who others overlooked. Jesus noticed the down and out people that others walked by. In the book of Luke, chapter 5:27 – 32 we see a good example. The first thing it says in this passage is, “Jesus, saw a tax collector, named Levi… and Jesus said, “Follow me.” (Luke 5:27)
A tax collector was someone who most people tried not to see. Levi was hated and despised for his profession. Still Jesus saw Levi and even asked him to follow Him. We know this man Levi was later known as Matthew, one of Jesus’ disciples.
Often we are so absorbed in our own little world that we miss lots of things around us. We miss many chances to do some good or reach out to help someone nearby. How many people just follow their little cell phones around, blissfully ignorant of the real world?
In order to seize the day we have to use our powers of observation to see the things that need to be seized. Jesus had amazing powers to take in everything around him. Jesus noticed people like Levi, he noticed a woman who touched his garment. Jesus noticed the folks who hung around after the last preaching or teaching session. Somehow He even knew what they needed.
I am so grateful to a young follower of Jesus named Doug Ferguson. On Nov. 11, 1969, Doug noticed a young man in the lobby of Schramm Dormitory on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. That young man looked only mildly interested as Doug talked to two other students.
I was the young man who stood at a distance while Doug talked. In fact, Doug had already walked by once but I was gone to make a phone call. Doug said he was strongly convinced to come back and talked to the three of us in the lobby that night. I remember Doug said we would have more peace, and power, and purpose if we invited Jesus into our lives. I prayed that night to receive Jesus.
I’m so grateful Doug and Jesus both noticed me that night.
Prayer: Our Lord, may our senses be more finely tuned so we can do our best each day. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
