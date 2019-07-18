“Use it or lose it,” stated Dr. Richard Andrews, an Omaha neurologist talking about a person’s memory. “And if you lose it, you’ll never get it back.”
Human memory has been studied for decades by psychologists, psychiatrists and other medical doctors. Though much has been learned, many questions remain. One of the most challenging questions — one which has been answered only in part — pertains to how a person can best keep his or her memory intact.
The statement by Andrews, who sees some of his patients in Grand Island, aptly summarizes what’s been learned about keeping one’s memory functioning: “Use it or lose it.”
Although a person’s memories inevitably deteriorate as days and years pass, memory ability itself can be maintained and even improved — or at least its deterioration slowed down. Two things are key, according to Kelly Hranac, LPN, executive director of Grand Island’s Edgewood Memory Care facility:
— Staying physically active as much as possible;
— Taking some time for strictly mental activity — “anything to keep your mind busy and active as much as possible,” regardless of whether a person is staying physically active.
Andrews was specific about what kinds of mental activity are helpful.
“Reading, good conversations, trying to learn new things, learning a foreign language, taking a course in something (a person is) interested in — it helps them mentally in terms of their brain function,” he said. “It even makes them more interesting people.”
Andrews also pointed out mental activities that are not of much value.
“Way too many people have the idea that if they play solitaire, solve crossword puzzles or do word-finding games … the only thing those things do is make you good at word-finding games and crossword puzzles and solitaire.”
Andrews was also specific about physical activities, mentioning swimming and cycling.
“All those kinds of things help the brain secrete a hormone that’s involved in maintaining normal brain circuitry,” he said.
“It’s not just swimming a lap around the pool; it’s really swimming,” he added. “Just like bicycling — it’s got to be more than just around the block.”
While deteriorating memory ability may be inevitable in case of some illnesses, sometimes people can avoid losing memory ability with simple lifestyle changes. Hranac mentioned a couple of those.
“Sitting on the couch watching TV doesn’t help at all,” she said. “Not for any age.”
“And I’m really nervous about the young generation,” she added. “They’re constantly on their phones and on their tablets, and it’ll be interesting to see what their memory impairment is like in the future. They’re not using their whole brain to stay active.”
Then there’s Alzheimer’s, along with other forms of “dementia.” These are the diseases that gradually diminish a person’s memory ability, memories and mental abilities generally, usually in the later years of life.
Do Alzheimer’s and similar afflictions affect people without regard to their level of physical or mental activity? “Not quite,” according to Andrews.
Acknowledging that “Alzheimer’s is relentless,” he went on to say that “better education will stave off dementia.”
“Clearly people that are better educated — not necessarily smarter — are usually able to stave off the dementing process much longer than people who are not particularly well-educated,” he said. “There’s a lot more resilience and a lot more brain reserve in people that are well-educated.”
Is there anything else that supports keeping one’s memory ability?
“Yes indeed there is — sleep,” Andrews said.
Experts agree everyone needs seven-and-a-half to nine hours of sleep daily, Andrews said. That’s because research has shown how sleep gives a person’s brain time for its “housekeeping chores” such as “clearing toxins out.”
Marge Terman of Grand Island has taken over in-home care of a family member with one type of dementia; she agrees with Andrews and Hranac and mentions other memory-supporting aspects.
“One thing would be exercise; the exercise a person gets stimulates the brain, especially in group exercise,” she said. “It not only stimulates the brain, the fellowship with other people helps with depression, and of course it helps the body. Nutrition has a lot to do with that also. Trying to maintain stability and quality of life makes a difference.”