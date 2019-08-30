In our use of the English language, we often use two little words to describe life. The words are “up” and “down.”
Up usually refers to something good, while down is nearly always bad. When we feel good we are up; when we feel down we feel bad. Drugs are sometimes called upper and downers.
There are many other examples. When a student gets high scores, grades go up. When the marks are bad, the grades go down. As the high school student said to his parents when he handed them his report card, “Christopher Columbus and I have something in common — we both went down in history.”
The meaning of up and down is especially true in Christian terminology. Up is God’s territory and down is the devil’s. Heaven is up; hell is down.
On many occasions when God wanted to convey a special message he called someone to go up a mountain. The Lord said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tablets of stone.” (Exodus 24:12) Later, sanctuaries were established by the Hebrew people on the tops of various mountains as places of worship and sacrifice.
Jesus also called people up the mountainside for times of prayer and closeness with God. One such occasion was the Mount of Transfiguration in Matthew, Chapter 17. On this trip, the disciples with Jesus wanted the mountain top experience to last so they tried to take up permanent residence.
We know we can’t live on the mountaintop, but the spiritual imagery is an important lesson. One writer put it this way: “The best things in life are up. The worst things for us pull us down. We believe we were meant to rise, to be uplifted, to soar to ascend to the highest and best. Up is the way to go. God calls us to the heights of heaven.
We have plenty of experiences to bring us down to earth.
Former newscaster Tom Brokaw told a good story on himself. He said that when he first went on the “Today” program as co-host, he felt he had reached the pinnacle of success. One day he was wandering around Bloomingdale’s in New York and he noticed a man watching him closely. The man kept staring at him and finally approached him.
“Oh well,” thought Brokaw, “such is the price of celebrity.”
The man pointed a finger at him and said, “Tom Brokaw, right?”
Brokaw answered, “Right.”
The man continued, “You used to do the morning news on KMTV in Omaha, right?”
Brokaw said, “That’s right.” He was kind of enjoying being recognized now as a national television celebrity.
“I knew the minute I spotted you,” the fellow said. Then he paused and added, “Say, whatever happened to you?”
Prayer: Our Lord, we have plenty of times when we are brought low. May we take your hand as you lead us up the mountainside. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.