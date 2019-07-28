We’ve all heard the saying: ‘Kids don’t come with instruction manuals’, and most parents have experienced situations where that feels very true.
When your teething infant is entering day six of nonstop tears or your teen serves you another eyeroll — parenting gets rough real fast.
As we learn more about children’s development, however, that tells us behaviors hold meaning. Although it’s not a substitute for an instruction manual, learning to tune into your child’s behaviors can offer parents an essential tool to create connection and build resilience.
Parents, grandparents and other caregivers often expect children to know how to manage emotions, stress and anxiety on their own. However, the truth is that children are still learning to navigate their emotions and learning how to manage emotions is a skill that has to be learned. A child’s behaviors, or change in behaviors, can serve as a clue that a child might be experiencing stress or anxiety.
As children learn how to navigate emotions, they communicate through their actions. If a child reacts to a situation in a way that is new or different, it can be a great opportunity to have a conversation about emotions and assist them in navigating through their feelings. Walking through feelings with your child gives them a gift: it teaches them that it’s okay to experience feelings – even the hard ones.
Sometimes parents and caregivers react to the behavior and quickly hand out consequences, but there is a lot to be gained by slowing down and asking a very simple question: “What happened?” This allows children to share their stress, frustration and anger and shows them you are willing to help them problem solve.
When a parent jumps quickly into anger or uses shame to shut down emotions, it reinforces the idea that it’s not safe for the child to share what they’re feeling. In the end, a consequence might be appropriate, but understanding the child’s perspective and allowing them to work through their feelings gives them the chance to make a different decision the next time.
In order to help children navigate their emotions, we have to begin by tuning in to our child’s behavior. Noticing changes in their behavior can be a clue to understanding that they might be experiencing. Most children don’t say out loud that they need help, or that they are nervous or anxious.
They may not have the language to express the emotions, may not understand what they are feeling, or they may feel like sharing isn’t safe. Instead, behaviors like avoidance, procrastination, bursts of energy, or new or changed reactions to situations might indicate they have something on their mind.
Once you’ve tuned into the behavior, the next step is checking in through connection. Sara Sanson, therapist with Midwest Encouragement Center in Kearney, works with families to increase connections.
“A felt sense of connection with our children is one of the greatest gifts we give our children,” Sanson says. “Connection is a preventive action that we can take to support children in developing into who we all know they can be. It’s important as parents to create the safety within the parent child relationship for connection and opportunities for kids to feel heard.
“Without connection, kids will look for it in unhealthy ways. Parents can change this by tuning in and putting their children’s needs ahead of their own needs. We are driven by connection and sense of belonging. Let it begin within the parent children relationship for you and your child and see where it can take you.”
In today’s busy world, tuning into your kids and creating connection can be challenging. As a working parent with a calendar full of obligations, events, sports and time with family and friends, finding time to tune in can be challenging. Perfection isn’t the goal!
Finding time to tune into children’s behavior and connecting one on one can happen in a moment but will have a lasting impact on the child and their relationship with you as a parent.
Liz Mayfield is the executive director of Hope Harbor in Grand Island, an organization that works with families and individuals experiencing homelessness through community assistance, emergency shelter and transitional shelter programming. She and her husband, Tim, have three children who joined their family through adoption. Contact her at lmayfield@hopeharborgi.org. “I’m a parent…now what?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.