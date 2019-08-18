President Mary Ann Niemoth welcomed 13 members of Trinity Lutheran Women’s Missionary League to the group’s Aug. 9 meeting.
Maxine Zentz gave the opening devotion based on Corinthians 15:51.
Several Trinity Lutheran youth who attended the National Youth Gathering led the program. They reported on the various programs they attended and the awesome experience of worshiping with so many youths.
Penny Brown presented the mites devotion.
Lois Niemoth reported for the Altar Guild. The next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Orletha Block reported the Sewing Circle tied eight quilts. LWML members made 18 visits to shut-ins.
The Grand Island Zone Fall Rally will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The program will be a report from Sandy Armstrong and Wendy Heider on their mission trip to the Russian and Baltic areas.
Hostesses were Nana Wieck and Zentz.
The next meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13. The mission project will be a donation of items for Trinity Lutheran High School.