Vice president Kathy Aufdenberge welcomed 17 members of Trinity Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and one guest to the group’s meeting on July 12.
Karl Hughes presented the program on Project Hunger. He elaborated on the many organizations that make up and are supported by Project Hunger. There are several money-making programs throughout the year that support Project Hunger. He explained how the organizations improve the community.
Margaret Keene presented the mites devotion.
Lois Niemoth reported that the Altar Build will next meet at 9:30 a.m. July 30.
Orletha Block reported that 21 quilts were tied by the sewing committee. They also donated 40 quilts to Orphan Grain Train. Eight members helped at Orphan Grain Train. LWML members made six visits to shut-ins.
Hostesses were Betty Rohweder, Elvera Rohweder and Sue Scholz.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The mission project will be supplies for Trinity Lutheran School.