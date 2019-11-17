President Mary Ann Niemoth welcomed 17 members and one guest to the Nov. 8 meeting of Trinity Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
Penny Brown gave the opening prayer on the military laying down their lives for those in this nation along with a veteran’s prayer.
Niemoth reported on her mission trip to Tanzania, Africa. She told of their way of life, schooling and their church.
Elvera Rohweder gave the mites devotion on Thanksgiving.
Dee Reeh reported for the Sewing Circle, they tied 23 quilts. Also, the Sewing Circle and Human Care donated seven quilts and 13 baby layettes to World Relief, 24 baby quilts to Donna Holder for Head Start, five quilts to the Crisis Center, five quilts to the Salvation Army, four quilts to Boys Town and 10 quilts to Orphan Grain Train.
Niemoth reported that the Altar Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26. The LWML members made 20 visits to shut-ins and six members helped the Orphan Grain Train.
Penny Brown, Elvira Edwards and Bernadine Elrod served as hostesses.
The next LWML meeting will be a salad luncheon at noon on Dec. 13. The mission project will be cheer plates for shut-ins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.