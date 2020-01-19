Vice President Kathy Aufdemberge welcomed 13 members of Trinity Lutheran Women’s Missionary League to their monthly meeting on Jan. 10.
Betty Green gave the opening devotion.
The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students from Trinity Lutheran School shared their art projects with LWML members. They displayed and told how they made their projects from a block of wood, wire, nylon hose, paint and clay — so many different ideas, so many different imaginations.
Dee Reeh presented the mites devotion. The new 2020 year books were distributed.
Annual committee reports were given by: Orletha Block, Sewing Circle; Aufdemberge, kitchen; Betty Rohweder, card; Reeh, Christian servant and fellowship; Lois Niemoth, Altar Guild.
Marlene Henke and Betty Green served as hostesses.
The next LWML meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The mission project will be a monetary donation for the Crisis Center.
