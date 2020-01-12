Eighteen members of Trinity Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met Dec. 13 for an annual salad luncheon.
The third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Trinity Lutheran School presented a great Christmas performance. They sang their Christmas songs from the Advent programs.
Dee Reeh, Christian Service chair, reported that 46 cheer bags were filled and delivered to shut-ins. These bags were filled with oranges, bananas, cookies and a Christmas card.
Lois Niemoth reported that the Altar Guild is scheduled to next meet on Jan. 28. Orletha Block reported the Sewing Circle donated two quilts to the Howard School Christmas project. LWML members made 21 visits to shut-ins and seven members helped at Orphan Grain Train.
The executive committee served as hostesses.
