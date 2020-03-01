Six members of Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Feb. 2 at the Grand Generation Center, where they had lunch prior to the meeting.
The next meeting will be election of officers. RoseAnn Bredethauer presented the program on the American bald eagle.
Seven members met Feb. 17 at the home of Esther Obermeier. A thank-you note was read from JoAnn Kisner. She was crowned Valentine queen at the group’s Valentine dinner on Feb. 13 at the Saddle Club.
The Founder’s Day event will be hosted by Kearney on April 25 in Shelton.
JoAnn Kisner presented the program on the wren.
The next meeting will be March 2 at the home of Joan Heinzman, who will be presenting the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.