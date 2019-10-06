Eight members of Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Aug. 8 at Tommy’s Family Restaurant for their beginning day meeting. Program books were passed out and discussed. The theme for the programs this year is birds.

On Sept. 9 seven members, with four absent, met at the Riverside Lodge Community Room due to the rain. Everyone brought a sack lunch. Dues were discussed but tabled for the present. Joann Kisner passed out this year’s charms and also read a poem about the mockingbird.

On Sept. 23 seven members, with four absent, met at the home of Elsie Hansen. The group received its Three-star Chapter Certificate. Kisner gave the program on bird care in general — how to care for birdhouses, the types of food and where to place birdhouses.

The next meeting will be a hobo luncheon, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the home of Linda Sukraw.

