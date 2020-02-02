Ten members of Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Dec. 9 at Valentino’s for their annual Christmas party. Following lunch the group went to the home of Kaye Bayne for an annual picture, gift exchange and cookies.
On Jan. 6, eight members met at the home of M.J. Stoltenburg. The January soup luncheon was discussed. Also, the Christmas fruit basket report was made. Stoltenburg presented the program on owls.
Eight members met Jan. 20 at the home of Linda Sukraw where a luncheon featured taco and potato soups. Thank-you notes for the Christmas baskets were read. The date for the valentine dinner will be announced at the next meeting. Esther Obermeier gave the program on sparrows.
The group will next meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Grand Generation Center. JoAnn Kisner will serve as hostess.
