Ten members of Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Oct. 7 at the home of Linda Sukraw.
The group had a hobo party. Everyone dressed like hobos and ate hobo stew out of tin cans. Sukraw presented a program on the hummingbird. Elsie Hansen gave examples of sayings with birds, such as jailbird, stool pigeon, jay walking and night owl.
On Oct. 21, nine members met at the home of JoAnn Kisner. Crazy hats were worn for Halloween and ghost bingo was played with fun prizes. Kathy Pieper and Hansen presented the program on mockingbirds.
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter also met Nov. 4 at the home of Sharon Rhoads. Kaye Bayne presented the program on cardinals. The group decided to have its Christmas party at Valentinos.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 at the home of RoseAnn Bredthauers. Rhoads will present the program on parakeets.
