With God it’s possible to find peace in a very stressful society. By ourselves we can’t do nearly as much. In partnership with God we find what we need in our lives for peace and harmony.
A Sunday school teacher said to her children, “We have been learning how powerful kings and queens were in Bible times, but there is a higher power … can anyone tell me what it is?”
One child blurted out, “Aces!”
Many of us need all the help we can get with the problems of worry in our lives. I like the definition of worry I saw several years ago. Worry is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do, but never gets you anywhere. There is a lot of truth in that.
Over against that reality, we need to hear a practical lesson from the Apostle Paul, in Philippians 4:6: “Don’t worry about anything, but pray about everything, and with thankful hearts, offer your prayers and requests to God.”
Our part is to pray about everything with an attitude of thankfulness. Some people bring nothing to God in prayer. These are people who think they can handle everything by themselves. Then there are those who bring some things to God in prayer. Most of us fall into that category. A few people bring everything to God in prayer.
Don’t misunderstand this goal. We can’t stop and pray about every step we take. When Paul writes, “Pray about everything”, he means to have a prayerful attitude about life. When anything begins to press us, create stress and anxiety, our first response should be to turn it over to God. All too often, we worry and fret; eventually we remember to pray.
In a Peanuts cartoon strip, Lucy comes up to Charlie Brown and Linus, who both look very frightened, and she says, “What are you two so worried about?”
Charlie Brown answers, “Well, we’re afraid of the future.”
Lucy pauses a moment and says, “What are you afraid of — tomorrow, Friday, next week, anything in particular?”
Linus replies, “No, we’re worried about everything. Our worrying is very broad-minded.”
I know a lot of “broad-minded” worriers. You just throw out a subject and they get worried about it. Worry is like a fog. I read the other day that the United States Bureau of Standards says a dense fog covering seven city blocks a hundred feet deep is composed of one eight-ounce glass of water.
One eight-ounce glass of water spread out can stop the world’s largest airport. That’s what worry is. It expands and obscures.
It helps to remember a statement by Mary Crowley, “Every evening I turn my worries over to God. He’s going to be up all night anyway.”
One day at a time …
Today is all you have
Today is all you need
Today is all you can handle
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to approach life more prayerfully so we can cut back a bunch on worry. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
