No, we haven’t fast-forwarded to the 2020 primary and general elections. You still have plenty of time to watch your favorite political commercials or find the mute button.
In the meantime, there’s a different kind of voting going on in the library world these days at https://ebooksforall.org/.
Along with publicity about story times and book reviews, you might have read or heard about how libraries across our nation are being treated by a prominent publisher. Here’s one article from the online publication Slate, “Why Angry Librarians Are Going to War With Publishers Over E-Books: Inside an Appropriately Quiet Revolt” in its Sept. 11 edition. (https://slate.com/business/2019/09/
e-book-library-publisher-buying-controversy-petition.html)
Come to think of it, since our Summer Reading Program ended it has been a bit quieter around here. I’m hoping today’s column will stir up some noise about an unfortunate challenge to one of the public
library’s primary roles, that of the freedom to read.
The giant publisher Macmillan has announced that starting in November, libraries will have to wait a full eight weeks to purchase more than one eBook copy of its new titles. According to Library Journal, Macmillan CEO John Sargent is calling this an embargo solely on libraries “in response to our growing fears that library lending was cannibalizing sales.”
So less than a month from now you’ll find your access severely limited to new eBook selections by Nora Roberts/J.D. Robb, Steve Berry, Lisa Scottoline, Linda Castillo, Iris Johansen, Kristin Hannah and Rainbow Rowell and many others in the Macmillan publishing house.
This action follows a years-long pattern of extremely high prices and access restrictions for eBooks assessed to libraries by several prominent publishers.
Countering the cannibalism craze, several news articles have surfaced demonstrating that library readers are good for eBook sales figures. For example, “Libraries positively impact retail ebook sales” (https://goodereader.com/blog/digital-library-news/libraries-positively-impact-retail-ebook-sales) reports:
n 42% of U.S. adults surveyed reported they had bought the same book they had previously borrowed from a library, a number that jumps to 60% among millennials.
n 70% reported they had bought another book by an author whose other works they’d borrowed from a library, a number that jumps to 75.4, 76.1, and 77.2% for Gen X, Gen Z and millennials, respectively.
Whatever your gen, there are many reasons you borrow and many reasons you buy, and it’s been our job in Grand Island since 1884 to provide the access to resources and information you most need, in the format you choose — not the embargoed resources of a publisher.
For a large chunk of our library’s history, the American publishing industry has been an integral partner in this democratic process. In 1953, at a time that President Dwight D. Eisenhower implored “Don’t Join the Book Burners,” libraries and publishers got together to produce a Freedom to Read statement that our library follows. (from American Libraries magazine https://americanlibrariesmagazine.org/2016/03/15/freedom-to-read). Boldly stating that “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy” this statement goes on to say:
It is the public interest for publishers and librarians to make available the widest diversity of views and expressions
It is the responsibility of publishers and librarians, as guardians of the people’s freedom to read, to contest encroachments upon that freedom
So what can the average person do in this situation? We don’t have personal pipelines to the top brass at Macmillan, but we can work together to make our voices heard. The place to do this is at https://ebooksforall.org.
Please take a minute in this digital age to join library users from across American who are letting Macmillan know they don’t support this embargo, and in the process continue your heartfelt support of our library!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
