Fall is just around the corner, in fact, it starts tomorrow!
As the weather hopefully decides to cool off, now is a good time for you to start thinking about what to add to your fall (and winter!) reading lists. Have some of the following most anticipated books of the season made yours?
Perhaps the biggest book release of not only the season but also of the year is Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” the sequel to her 1985 dystopian classic “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Set 15 years after the close of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” follows the testimony of three women: Aunt Lydia; Offred’s daughter, Agnes; and a young girl from Canada as cracks begin to form in the Republic of Gilead.
Incorporating elements from both the original book and the hit Hulu television series of the same name, Atwood describes everything readers have wanted to know ever since the van door slammed closed on Offred’s future at the end of the previous novel. And, as a bonus, audiophiles will have great delight in listening to the audiobook edition of “The Testaments” partially narrated by Aunt Lydia, herself, the Emmy-winning actress Ann Dowd.
Another book you’ll want to add to your reading list comes from the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, with his new book, “The Institute.” In the dead of night, intruders break into a suburban Minneapolis home and silently murder Luke Ellis’ parents before loading him into the back of a van. When Luke awakens at the titular Institute, his room looks exactly the same as his bedroom in Minneapolis, except for the lack of windows. Why are Luke and the rest of the children kidnapped and taken to The Institute, and what exactly is the sinister and brutal Mrs. Sigsby trying to extract from them? You will find out when you visit “The Institute.”
In October, Lee Child returns with “Blue Moon, the 24th installment in his bestselling action-packed, suspenseful Jack Reacher series. In “Blue Moon” Reacher finds himself on a bus minding his own business, with no particular destination in mind when he decides to step off the bus to help a seemingly harmless elderly couple.
Big mistake. The elderly couple has made quite a few mistakes and owes a lot of money to a lot of very bad people, and Reacher finds himself not only in the middle of their massive debt but also a brutal turf war between rival Albanian and Ukrainian gangs. “Blue Moon” is scheduled to be released on Oct. 29.
If you are looking for something a little more serious and literary, give Lara Prescott’s “The Secrets We Kept” a try. Set during the height of the Cold War, two secretaries are pulled from their desks at the CIA with one simple, yet important mission: smuggle Boris Pasternak’s “Doctor Zhivago” out of the USSR where the censors refuse to publish the novel.
Skillfully weaving the fascinating historical details of Pasternak’s legendary love affair with Olga Ivinskaya, the brutal realities of Soviet USSR, and glamorous and deceitful spycraft, Prescott’s debut novel of historical fiction is one that you will not want to miss.
And finally, if you are looking for non-fiction, Malcolm Gladwell’s “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” will help you to untangle the science and psychology behind first impressions, judging situations, “reading people” and why, in general, we often make so many mistakes at understanding strangers.
Using brain puzzles, anecdotes, and even famous legal cases, Gladwell perfectly blends science, psychology, and sociology into “Talking to Strangers.”
Check out these and many more great new releases both in the library and on our digital shelves. Happy reading!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
