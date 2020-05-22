I gave my wife Debbie a Mother’s Day card. On the front it asked what was the difference between a mother and a light bulb? The answer inside was that a mother can’t be replaced! I even suggested we would have to hire at least five people to take her place. I said one of the five would have to be a full-time person to take care of her husband (me).
Moms put up with a lot! One father wrote this story: When my daughter was very small, she came in with a tear in her pants. My wife was annoyed with her. I have a patient wife, but my daughter had done this so often that at last my wife said, “Now you go into your room, take off those pants, and sew up that tear.” The poor kid had never had a needle in her hand in her life.
A little while later my wife saw the pants in the middle of the bedroom floor. She went in and looked around and there was no little girl. But she saw the light on down in the basement. She went to the basement door and called down, “Are you down there running around with your pants off?” A big, deep voice came back. “No, madam, I’m reading the gas meter.” – Carl Michalson, The Witness of Radical Faith
Parents have some very interesting experiences. One father was always very busy and didn’t end up spending much time with his son. The little boy found his grandpa had lots of time to do things together. The little boy spent so much time helping grandpa that the father asked why? Did grandpa pay him to help? The little boy said, “Yes, he pays me attention!”
A parent doesn’t have to have all the answers. Just listening to their kids is the biggest thing. God listens to us. We believe God hears our prayers and wants to spend time with us. Isaiah 55:6 reminds us, “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near.” God wants us to call upon him and he wants us to listen to God’s words, “Incline your ear, and come to me, listen so you may live.” (Isaiah 55:3)
It’s a two way street, we pray and God listens, then God speaks as we listen. With many verses in the Bible we learn that God is patient to wait for us and to listen to us.
One little boy was saying his bedtime prayers and asking for help for various family members. He ended by praying, “And God please take care of yourself, because without you, we’re sunk.”
God is indispensible. Moms and Dads can’t be replaced, especially those who take time to listen.
Prayer: Our Lord, it’s so amazing that the one who created the universe wants to take time to listen to us and help us. Amen.
Pastor Dan Safarik serves at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.