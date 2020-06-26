To many, the search for God is like what comedian Woody Allen wrote, “I would believe, if only God would give me a clear sign — like making a large deposit in my name at a Swiss bank.”
I ran across a favorite verse in the Bible recently, Isaiah 55:6. “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near.” The whole concept of seeking God is intriguing to me.
When I was first appointed to serve the Adams United Methodist Church, I noticed there were four churches in town. The local newspaper was the Adams Globe. It was mostly about sports and who recently visited family or friends. I thought there should be some kind of Christian devotional material each week. I asked Bill Bryant, the editor of the paper, if I could start a weekly religious column. He agreed he would put it in the paper.
I needed a title for the column. I thought and prayed about it and remembered this verse from Isaiah. I felt called by God to write an article that would help people (and myself) draw closer to God.
So for about 43 years I have written a weekly column with the title, “Seek the Lord.” After I started in the Adams Globe, the Beatrice Sun asked if it could run it their paper. I did that for a couple of years until we moved to Grand Island in June 1980. It was only a week after the many tornadoes that hit Grand Island. Later I asked, the then-editor Al Schmal if he would consider publishing my weekly articles. He agreed to give it a try. That’s now almost 40 years later.
During these 40 years I’ve been able to get the article in the Plattsmouth Journal, Crete News, Waverly News, David City Banner-Press, and part of the time in the Columbus Telegram.
Back to the verse in Isaiah 55:6, “Seek the Lord while he may be found, draw upon him while he is near.” Are there certain times God can be found or not found? And there times God is near or far away? We all know times when that verse makes sense. Sometimes God seems more near than others.
The best part is that over the years I’ve received feed back that God was using the article to do some good and bring people closer. My family has given me many inspirational examples. We have three daughters Jenny, Laura and Katie, who gave me great stories to use, and our son Paul has done the same.
Some might think a young person with Down syndrome wouldn’t understand things well enough to teach others. Some of the wisest things I’ve ever heard have come from Paul. He’s now 27 and my wife Debbie and I have seven grandchildren.
Seeking God is a fun way to live. You make so many discoveries if you keep seeking. I think that’s what heaven is like.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep seeking and keep drawing closer to you and others. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.