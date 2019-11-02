Every November we remember the end of World War I.
Veterans Day, or Armistice Day as it is known around the world, ls observed every year on Nov. 11, commemorating the 1918 end of hostilities that stopped in the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11tj hour.
This year as part of the Smithsonian Institution’s SITES program (Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibition Service) and its partner, the United States World War One Commission, the Grand Island Public Library will receive a copy of the “World War I: Lessons and Legacies for Libraries” poster exhibition. This poster exhibit is being provided exclusively for public libraries around the United States to help commemorate the first World War, which ended 101 years ago.
The “World War I: Lessons and Legacies” exhibit will contain eight posters and educational materials exploring the history and impact the Great War had on American life. In addition to the direct impact World War I had on soldiers and their families, wartime advances had lasting impacts on the American way of life for years to come. From medical treatments for disease and disability, the Great Migration, the 1918 Flu Pandemic, unionizations, and women’s suffrage, the Great War and its legacy continues today.
In addition to materials provided by the Smithsonian’s SITES exhibit, the library will have a display of books and other materials related to World War I. Materials include Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel of World War I, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which follows German soldier Paul Bäumer and the struggles and horrors of his life fighting on the front lines and in the trenches.
Also included will be Willa Cather’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “One of Ours,” the story of Nebraska farmer and his community’s struggle to come to terms with the war; Barbara Tuchman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Guns of August,” regarded as one of the definitive histories of the beginning of World War I, and many other novels, non-fiction histories, audiobooks and films. A limited number of commemorative poppies will be provided by the Grand Island Legion Auxiliary Club as well for our display.
Along with a display of print materials, library patrons may use our online databases and resources to view articles and other items of interest related to World War I. Newsbank online provides access to newspaper articles and research topics from newspapers around the world. Our EBSCO databases provided access to hundreds of thousands of articles and other scholarly articles.
And of course, we provide access to the Grand Island Independent and other regional newspapers on microfilm in the Roberta A. Lowry Heritage Room, with newspapers from as far back as the late 1800s. Various other books and items related to Grand Island and Nebraska covering this era are also available in the Heritage Room. Our digital eBook and eAudiobook collections on Overdrive, Hoopla, and RbDigital also provide you access to thousands of titles on this and many other subjects.
Materials from the SITES exhibit are expected to be delivered to the library during the first week of November, with the display to be put together for the public shortly to follow. The library will, of course, be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, but stop in any other time we are open to learn all about World War I and the almost endless amount of subjects available at the library.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
