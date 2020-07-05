My husband and I went to Perkins for my birthday on June 21. Upon finishing our meal we went to pay and were informed that someone had already taken care of our check. We don’t know who the most generous person was, but we want to thank you and ask God to bless you. We will pay it forward when the opportunity arrives.
Karl and Phyl Kostbahn
