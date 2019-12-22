Members of Telephone Pioneers met Dec.10 at the Grand Island Saddle Club for their annual Christmas dinner.

At a previous meeting, it was voted on to donate to Christmas Cheer and CHI Lifeline for the holidays.

Kathie and Jim Walker will be serving cake and ice cream Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for those having December birthdays.

The Pioneer group meets monthly at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday at Perkins meeting room. All former employees are welcomed. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments