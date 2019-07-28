Sunheat International will host its 12th annual Sunheat Open Golf Tournament on Friday, with proceeds donated to local flood victims who were impacted not only by spring flooding, but also by heavy rain and flooding within the last two weeks. The money earned will help victims in whatever monetary capacity is most needed.
The event will be at the Centura Hills Golf Club in Cairo. The cost is $70 per person or $280 per foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, hamburger dinner, drink coupon, putting contest and a chance for one of many flag prizes. There will be a brief awards presentation and dinner directly after golf in the clubhouse.
“We’re honored to be given the opportunity to give back to as many local Nebraskans in need as possible through the Nebraska strong program,” said Josh Rookstool, director of sales for the family-owned and operated Grand Island business.
“Last year we raised nearly $6,500 in proceeds, which was our largest amount yet, and we hope to grow on that success this year. We are currently finalizing how to best donate the funds including going through NE.Gov for our Hall County neighbors.”
The Sunheat Open features much more than just playing a round of golf, most notably the games found littered throughout the course. Games such as golf pong, Polish horseshoes, cornhole and speed golf and others bring back many golfers year after year. Awards are given to the best scores in two flights, 18 flag hole winners, multiple games as well as those who mimic the heart of the Sunheat Open, by projecting a winning in life attitude, earning the Sportsmanship Award.
SUNHEAT has given proceeds of the tournament to many causes over the years, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Zach Hill’s family for medical bills and Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program.
For more information on participating as a golfer, a sponsor or to donate, contact Rookstool at Sunheat International at (308) 382-8137 or email josh@sunheat.com.