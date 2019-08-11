Wow, it is already August … where did the time go?
That means that we have officially wrapped up our 2019 “Universe of Stories” summer reading program, and boy were our readers out of this world this summer! We had a lot of things going on all summer for adults, teens and children, but most importantly Grand Island has people who LOVE to read.
The readers of Grand Island have a lot to be proud of after completing this year’s program. After everyone finished logging their reading minutes we had a grand total of 1,323,746 logged in our Beanstack Reading Tracker. That is nearly 22,062 total hours of reading or almost 2.5 YEARS — now that is a lot of reading! You could travel to the moon and back almost 150 times or to Mars and back roughly twice in the amount of time our patrons spent reading this summer!
Not only did we have a record-setting year for reading minutes, but we also had another record-setting year for the adult summer reading program with the most adults ever participating in the program!
So what were some of the most popular books read this summer? By far it was J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” being logged by 70 of our participants. Other popular books were other titles in the “Harry Potter” series, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, and R.J. Palacio’s book, “Wonder.”
As for adults, the most popular books checked out so far this year have been “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (49 checkouts), “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (41 checkouts), and “Ambush” by James Patterson (37 checkouts) for fiction. For non-fiction, the biography “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (57 checkouts), and the self-help/advice “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (44 checkouts) are the most popular.
Audiophiles should not despair, as audiobooks remain a hit as well. The most checked out titles on audiobook so far have been “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich, Lee Child’s “Past Tense” and Debbie Macomber’s “Looking for a Hero.” Of course, our digital platforms of Hoopla, Overdrive and RbDigital continue to be extremely popular for lovers of the audiobook.
For teens, the most popular books have been Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” (23 checkouts); and “Restart” by Gordon Korman and “The Traitor’s Game” by Jennifer Nielsen (both tied with 14 checkouts). The most popular teen non-fiction remains Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl.”
Of course, reading was not the only thing going on at the library this summer. We had lots of events for all ages: there were Stellar Mondays, storytimes and Summer Reading Enrichment for the Kids. Teens had the teen anime club, teen art contest, and after hours laser tag. Both had a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities in our brand new makerspace at the Community Maker Academy. Adults were not forgotten, either, with book clubs, crafternoons, and a very special Humanities Nebraska grant-funded presentation about the history of chocolate and its influence on North and South America.
August may be the hottest month outside, but things will cool off at the library for just a couple of weeks as we catch our breath and return to Earth after our out-of-this-world summer. Things will not stay slow for long though — if you thought that it was a circus this summer with all that was going on, wait until you see what we have planned for you for the fall!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org