There is a story about a minister who was a good man but a terrible driver.
He also was a little vain. His eyes were going bad but he wouldn’t wear glasses. One day he was driving along a curvy road, missed a turn and went into a ditch.
A parishioner came along as this was happening. Recognizing his pastor, he stopped and approached the car.
“Are you hurt?” he asked.
His pastor answered, “No, I have the Lord riding with me.”
The parishioner chuckled and said, “Well, you better let him ride with me. You’ll kill him with the way you drive.”
As we think of Christ being with us, we realize Christ isn’t there to keep us from having accidents but to give us strength for the journey of life. Jesus isn’t so concerned about controlling situations as giving us the power to deal with them.
In Psalm 23, the Good Shepherd doesn’t keep the sheep from experiencing the shadow of death. The Good Shepherd goes with us through the Valley of the Shadow of Death.
In the award-winning movie, Chariots of Fire, the Scottish runner, Eric Liddle asks the question, “From where do we get strength to run to the finish?” He answers, “It comes from within.”
In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul uses the image several times of running a race as a metaphor for the life of faith. Paul’s secret is about the same as Eric Liddle’s. Paul says the secret of running strength is “Christ who lives in me.” (Galatians 2:20)
It was April 1938, that the first Superman comic book appeared. Superman was born in the mind of a shy bespectacled teenager who fretted about his lack of popularity. Convinced that only some miracle would transform him from nerd to hunk, he vented his frustrations by writing comic strip scenarios. He showed them to his best friend who drew the characters and scenes to accompany the story line.
The two boys, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, created a superhuman extraterrestrial disguised as a socially inept newspaper reporter named Clark Kent. They sold the copyright for a paltry $130 to Action Comics and it made millions off of Superman whose feats have been translated into 25 languages around the world.
A child in Botswana may have never heard of Hamlet; a child in Reykjavik may have never heard of Don Quixote. But everyone knows Superman, who fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”
So Superman is 81 years old & going strong. There will always be an audience for him, at least until human beings “can fly faster than a speeding bullet and leap tall buildings in a single bound.”
With our human frailties and weaknesses we all would like to have the strength of the Man of Steel. To have such strength we do not enter a phone booth to put on a Superman suit, we enter a closet of prayer and put on the new person of Christ. For it is Christ within who provides the strength for the journey.
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us again of the difference the presence of Christ can make. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.