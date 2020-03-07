The weather may be sending us on a roller coaster ride alternating back and forth between winter and spring-like temperatures, but the latest crop of new releases is starting to be released here at the library.
Check out these titles, and see if you need to add them to your to-read list:
Authors Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen of the hit psychological suspense novels “The Wife Between Us” and “An Anonymous Girl” are back with their newest twisty tale, “You Are Not Alone.” In their latest novel, Shay Miller, an unhappy New York City woman in a dead-end job with no friends one day witnesses an unfortunate suicide on the subway.
Shay is enraptured by her resemblance to the dead woman, and soon becomes entwined with learning more about the woman and her friends, the glamorous Moore sisters. And the more that Shay thinks that she wants to have their lifestyle, the more dangerous it becomes for her.
“Please See Us,” a debut suspense novel by Caitlin Mullen is perfect for fans of Chloe Benjamin or Laura Lippman. One summer, two young women become unlikely friends in Atlantic City as the bodies of unknown Jane Does are discovered in the nearby marshlands.
As Clara and Lily cement their friendship, they soon realize they may be able to save another young girl who has gone missing, if the person or persons behind the murders don’t get to them first.
Peter Swanson is back with another riveting mystery, this time with “Eight Perfect Murders.” Years ago, independent bookseller and mystery buff Malcolm Kershaw compiled a list of books with the eight perfect murders — the best and most unsolvable of the genre. But when the FBI comes knocking at the door investigating a killer who seems to be copying Malcolm’s list, he soon becomes involved in trying to solve the crimes, before the killer can get to him next.
Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling Department Q Mysteries return with the eighth installment in the series, “Victim 2117.” In this edition, Karl, Rose, and Assad investigate the death of an unnamed Syrian refugee who has drowned in the Mediterranean. Little is known about the two thousand one hundred seventeenth refugee to die, but as Department Q, Copenhagen’s cold case division begin to investigate, Assad must confront the painful memories from his past.
British author Charlotte Duckworth explores the hidden dangers of obsession and social media in her newest book “Unfollow Me.” Violet Young has a perfect life — a handsome husband, three beautiful children, and a wildly followed social media and blogging presence with more than 1 million followers.
Violet has it all, until one day, all of her social media accounts are deleted without notice. Now her most loyal fans are determined to uncover the truth and discover what has happened to Violet, but their obsession quickly uncovers lies, betrayal and shocking revelations that may have been better left hidden.
Forensic Anthropologist Kathy Reichs returns after a long hiatus with her anticipated 19th installment in the Temperance Brennan mystery series “A Conspiracy of Bones.”
In the sweltering heat of the Charlotte summer, Temperance is still recovering from her surgery in the previous book when she receives text messages with photos of an unidentified, faceless body.
Doing what she does best, Temperance is anxious to uncover the identity of the faceless man, but under the supervision of her new boss who holds a grudge against her, Temperance must work outside the system to solve the crime.
Check out these books and more on our shelves and digitally on our Overdrive, Hoopla, and RbDigital Services. And as always, happy reading!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
