HASTINGS — President Alan Krupicka called to order the Sept. 8 meeting of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society at the Eagles Club in Hastings
Seventeen members were present. A letter was read from ZitaAnne Reno, the group’s 2017-19 queen.
An article submitted by Deb Polacek in the September/October issue of the Czech Slavnosti newspaper about the 44th annual Czech Festival on June 1 was shared. Jordyn Stearns represented South Central Nebraska Czech Society in the 58th annual Wilber Czech Festival, along with Kelsey and Monica Zoubek. They’re preparing to represent the chapter as the 2020 queen and princess.
Elsie Houdek passed out the up-dated membership list. Georgia Bishel brought copies of a Czech word puzzle for the group to solve. Dave Hajny announced Margaret Karnatz having a September birthday.
A sign-up sheet was passed around for the Nov. 1 Thanksgiving dinner that is in place of a November meeting. It is free to paid members, with a charge for non-member guests. It will be served upstairs at the Hastings Eagles Club.
George Janko played accordion and was accompanied by Paul Faimon, singing in Czech.
A luncheon was served, with homemade caramel apple kolaches baked by the Zoubeks.
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Hastings Eagles Club.
