HASTINGS — Alan Krupicka called to order the July 14 meeting of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
Twenty-five members were present, in addition to guests, Darlene Slezak; Katie Zoubek; Jordyn, Susan and Jim Stearns; and Kelsie, Monica, April and Emma Walker.
A card and note was received from Georgia Bishel, honorary queen for the 44th South Central Nebraska Czech Festival held June 1. George Janko thanked the group for the plaque presented to him in recognition of keeping Czech music alive. Members also want to thank Dave Vavra for emceeing at the last minute and to everyone for all their work and help at the festival.
Treasurer Wanda Faimon reported the society received an $80 donation from the Czech Shop of Wilber, $50 from Toni Turner and Jim and Katie Stearns presented $75 from the Saline Center Lodge.
The following celebrated birthdays in June: Jan Hoffmeister, Toni Turner (99) and Clarence Kimminau. Those observing anniversaries in June were Elsie Houdek and in July, Dave and Elizabeth Hajny.
Music was provided by George Janko on the accordion, with Paul Faimon singing. A luncheon was served.
There was no meeting in August.
The next meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Hastings Eagles Club.
