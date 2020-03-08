The South Central Nebraska Czech Society met Feb. 11 at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
President Alan Krupicka called the meeting to order, with 16 members present.
Wanda Faimon, treasurer, announced that annual dues of $5 need to be paid by members for 2020.
A card was passed to sign for George Janko.
A message from Deb Polacek was read about ideas for our Czech festival in June. The Brad Houcek Trio is booked for the festival. Polacek is working on the poster for the festival.
Alan Krupicka discussed the 45th South Central Nebraska Czech Festival in June. Willie Skala will be the MC and Dave Vavra will be there as well. Mike Anderson will handle the PA system.
The festival’s schedule is:
* 9:30 a.m. — Coffee and kolache, with vendors and a White Elephant sale.
* 10 a.m. — Bake sale and accordion jam.
* 11 a.m. — Legion Post’s presentation of colors and recognition of veterans.
* 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until gone) — Authentic Czech meal.
* 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Raffles and auctions.
* 1 p.m. — Kolache eating contest, in addition with children’s dance lessons.
* Noon until 3 p.m. — The Brad Husak Trio will play.
Recognitions were: For birthdays: Elsie Houdek, January; Mildred Lemke, February; and anniversaries, Clarence and Delores Kimminau, February.
Georgia Bishel brought a picture puzzle for members to solve. The meeting closed with valentine treats served.
The next meeting is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Hastings Eagles Club.
