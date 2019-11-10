HASTINGS — The South Central Nebraska Czech Society met Oct. 13 at the Eagles Club in Hastings. President Alan Krupicka called the meeting to order. In attendance were sixteen members and guests, Karen Butler and Darla Houdek.
Several members attended the Czechoslovak Genealogical Society International Conference on Oct. 16 through 19 in Lincoln. Kelsey and Monica Zoubek danced on Oct. 19.
Kelsey, Monica and Jordyn Stearns represented South Central Nebraska Czech Society at the York Czech Festival on Oct. 20.
Deb Polacek suggested using $230 received from the Western Fraternal Life Association for the group’s festival, plus $70 from the society to sponsor a scholarship for the Czech Language Foundation. The motion passed.
George Janko played “Happy Birthday” on his accordion for Georgia Bishel’s 101st birthday. A chicken luncheon was served along with a special cake honoring all the celebrants. Janko played his accordion, with Paul Faimon singing in Czech.
Instead of a regular meeting, the group will have its Thanksgiving meal at noon Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Hastings Eagles Club. There will be no charge to paid members. The cost for guests will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and no charge for children under 5.
The group’s Christmas celebration is set for 1:30 pm. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Hastings Eagles Club. Members are asked to bring finger food.
