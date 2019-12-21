HASTINGS — Ronnie O’Brien of Shelton has received the 36th annual Outstanding Service Award at Central Community College-Hastings.
The award is presented annually to a Hastings campus employee who demonstrates exemplary service to the college.
Nominators describe O’Brien, a hospitality management and culinary arts instructor, as an entrepreneur, visionary and quiet giant in her field. They noted her positive and constructive interactions with co-workers, her ability to handle multiple duties smoothly and efficiently and her willingness to try new things.
O’Brien joined the CCC-Hastings staff in 2014, bringing with her experience as assistant and general manager at Wingate Inn and American Hotel and Suites in Kearney and at Midtown Holiday Inn and Best Western Riverside Inn in Grand Island. Just prior to coming to CCC, she was education director for the Great Platte River Road Archway in Kearney. While there, she decided to start a Native American educational program, which led her to become involved in a corn revival project with the Pawnee Nation.
O’Brien also is a member of the Kool-Aid Board and Daughters of the American Revolution and is involved with the Lincoln Highway Association. She is active in her church, where she is director of religious education and leads classes for new members.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is working toward a master’s degree in religious communication.
O’Brien and her husband, Pat, have a son, Shea, and two daughters, Erin and Mary Catherine.
