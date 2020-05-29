My wife, Debbie, and I thought it would be fun to try to attract some orioles to our bird feeders.
We read about using oranges and grape jelly to attract them. It worked! We got a male and female to try our jelly. We also looked up the many different kinds of orioles. Then, out of the blue we read this: “Oriole is a symbol that the worst is over, the sun will soon smile on you and you will experience brighter days. There is a probability that you are having the toughest challenge in your life.”
It sounded like a fortune cookie, but I had to admit it was a great thing to hear at this time in history. I looked at those beautiful orioles a little differently after reading about what they symbolize.
Even better than these words people have written are the words of God. God is used to working with people who feel like we do. People in this pandemic are feeling isolated, confined, maybe feeling like captives in their own homes. God has worked with people who were captives for thousands of years.
Long ago the prophet Zechariah conveyed a promise from the Lord. “I will set your captives free ...” (Zechariah 9:11) The Apostle Paul conveyed a message about the deliverer, “Who shall deliver me ...? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 7:24-25)
Jesus preached release to the captives — the oppressed, the sinners, the tax collectors, the prostitutes. But amazingly he also preached release to the captors — the Pharisees, scribes and zealots who needed to be freed from their self-righteousness, pride, legalism and attitudes that boxed them in.
Jesus knew a lot about people who needed freedom. One of the most special gospel verses about this important work is John 8:36: “If the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed.” There is more than the need of physical freedom, spiritual freedom can be just as hard to receive.
The Lord helps us with problems of freedom, captivity and isolation. Other people can help us too. We need help spiritually and socially.
Not many years ago people used to help each other by writing letters. I have a number of my mother’s and father’s letters. People would get so excited to get a letter from a loved one. Maybe letter writing would be good therapy for the writer and reader today.
My Aunt Irene passed away recently at the age of 96. She was a prolific writer. After her funeral, for just a moment I thought, “Well, it’s about time to get a letter from Irene.” Her letters meant a lot — so far no letters.
Prayer: Our Lord, we’re glad you are a friend to those who feel isolated or captive. Help us to find your freedom. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.