A Greyhound bus driver tells the story of driving through a small town on his regular route each week.
About twice a month the sheriff met him as he passed through town. The sheriff had an inebriated fellow in handcuffs. He put the man on the bus, handcuffed him to the seat and told the driver, “Here is the key for the handcuffs. When you cross the county line, let him go, but, don’t let him go before you cross the county line.”
Two weeks later the same sheriff puts the same drunk back on the Greyhound bus. This particular time the guy was very loud and obnoxious. He kept saying, “I’m on the wrong bus, I’m on the wrong bus!”
Finally a very prim and proper lady came forward, shaking her finger in the man’s face and said, “Young man, do you know you are going straight to hell?”
To which the young man replies, “Ma’am I’ve been telling them that I’m on the wrong bus!”
Did you ever wonder if you’re on the right bus? That’s the very question some disciples of John the Baptist came to ask Jesus. “John sent word by his disciples and said to Jesus, ‘Are you the one who is to come, or are we to wait for another?’” (Matthew11: 2-3)
John the Baptist was in jail for being critical of the king. While in jail even he began to wonder about Jesus. Jesus was not quite what John expected. John expected a “scorched earth policy,” a fiery judgment against the authorities. So John sends his disciples to ask Jesus the question, “If we get on board with you, will we be on the right bus?” At some point we need to ask that question and find the directions of our lives.
A third-grade teacher asked her class: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Some of the kids answered, “An astronaut, doctor, teacher, policeman.”
One little boy with a worried look said,” I don’t even know what I want to be for Halloween yet!”
At some point we need to decide which bus to get on, which direction to take. Is Jesus the one? Is Jesus the answer to the questions of life?
Pastor Brian Bauknight put it this way. “As secular gods crumble … as science no longer delivers what it led us to expect … as technology no longer gives us saving power … as guaranteed employment or retirement is no longer our luxury … as rationalism cannot deliver peace of mind … we begin to look again at Jesus and ask, “Are you the one?”
Adam Hamilton, who pastors the Church of the Resurrection in Kansas City, says about Jesus, “He is the solution to the deepest longings of the human heart. He is the answer to the most serious problems that plague our society.”
If Jesus is the right bus, we need to decide if we’re going to get on. Maybe you’re at a point where you’re ready to put your whole weight down on Jesus’ bus. Here’s a simple prayer to take that step. “Lord, I see You are the answer to my heart’s longings. I want to get on board with You. Please forgive my sins. I put my faith in You. Thank you for accepting me just as I am.”
Any decision to follow Jesus needs to be followed up by getting involved in a local church. God Bless.
Prayer: Our Lord, in these uncertain times, lead us to the things that are certain. Lead us to the paths of peace, the green pastures, the still waters that only the Good Shepherd can give. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
