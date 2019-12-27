We often hear the passage of I Corinthians chapter 13 at weddings. The first of a new year is a good time to hear it also. It’s all about the nature of love. The apostle Paul is saying, “If you want to stay healthy, live in the spirit of Christ, and live a life of love. Ask yourself what is the loving thing to do?”
First, love others by being more gracious. Steven Covey, author of the best seller, Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, tells about riding a subway in New York City one Sunday morning. He said people were sitting quietly in the car. It was calm and peaceful.
Then the train stopped. Suddenly a man and his two kids got on the subway car. The children were loud and rambunctious. Instantly the climate of the car changed. The father took a seat next to Steven Covey and just put his head down and closed his eyes. The children were yelling back and forth and grabbing papers and jumping on seats.
Steven Covey said he wondered how that father could be so insensitive to let his children run wild like that? Everyone on the subway car was irritated. Finally, Steven Covey said he just couldn’t stand it anymore, so he turned to the man and said, “Sir, do you realize your children are disturbing a lot of people? I wonder if you couldn’t control them a little more?” The father lifted his gaze and said, “Oh, you’re right. I am sorry. I guess I should do something about them but I’m sort of at a loss right now. We just came from the hospital. Their mother died about an hour ago. I don’t know what to do and I guess they don’t know how to handle it either.”
Steven Covey said: “Can you imagine how I felt at that moment? Everything changed in an instant. Before there was aggravation, now there was only love, compassion, and sympathy.” In the New Year it would be good to resolve to be more gracious because we know everybody has hidden pain. I’m going to assume everybody I meet has a burden I can’t see.
Second, resolve to be more generous. Have you heard the story about the wealthy king from a mid-eastern country who came to America for an operation? The American surgeon was accustomed to setting prices by the patients’ ability to pay. How much do you charge a king? The usual fee of $5,000, or more or less? The doctor consulted his pastor who had been a missionary in the king’s area. The minister said, “Oh, don’t worry. The king is an honorable man like you. Simply send an invoice with no amount and write a note that says: The highly esteemed king will do the honorable thing.”
The surgeon did just that and received a check for $75,000! The surgeon was overjoyed. He bought several nice things for his wife and himself and went on a cruise. When he got home he found in his mail a letter from his pastor. In it was a pledge card. At the bottom of the pledge card was a handwritten note: “The highly esteemed church member will do the honorable thing.”
Always and everywhere, the honorable thing is to be generous, not just in our giving but generous with love, kindness, and patience.
Prayer: Our Lord, give us enough sense to figure out the basics of doing the loving thing in our lives. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
