There was a sign on a septic tank truck: “Caution, Tank Full of Politicians’ Promises.”
When we think of some politicians we might think of empty words and speeches that are just hearing themselves talk. How many of us are much better? The Bible says there is great power in the use of our words — but how well do we use them?
We have no shortage of words in the world. People are constantly talking on cell phones or texting or sending tweets or posting on Facebook. How many of these words are important communication? How many cell phone conversations have you had to listen to in a restaurant that actually need to take place?
In Proverbs 18:4, we read, “A person’s words can be a source of wisdom, deep as the ocean, fresh as a flowing stream.” (Good News Bible) The words we use can be deep and fresh or they can be shallow and dull! How many deep, fresh words do you get every day?
I remember I got some deep and refreshing words from our son, Paul, some years ago. He left me a note on a tablet by our telephone that said, “See you later — I love you.” And he had drawn a picture of a tree and a flower. I just had to stop in awe of Paul’s words. He was a senior in high school at the time. It seemed like only a few years before I didn’t know if Paul would be able to write a note like that or any words at all. Because Paul has Down syndrome, I didn’t know how far he would be able to go. All the words Paul is able to write — they’re powerful to me.
We need to choose our words well. Some folks seem to be able to say a lot with only a few words; others say only a little with many words. Jesus was the kind of person who put a lot into only a few words. At the Last Supper, Jesus said, “This is my body, which is given for you.” (Luke 22:19) He said, “Drink this cup, for this is the blood of the covenant which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.” (Matthew 26:28)
These words Jesus spoke at the Last Supper are some of the most special and powerful ever spoken. They spoke volumes in only a few words. The reason they are so powerful is because Jesus backed up his words with His life.
Proverbs 18:21 also says, “What you say can actually preserve life or destroy it; so you must accept the consequences of your words.” We can actually preserve life with our words? Jesus used all of His words to preserve life and give life. How do we use our words? Do we use our words carelessly like they don’t matter much?
So many of us miss the opportunities we have to offer life-giving words. As our kids are going out the door, are we encouraging them to have a good day or reminding them not to mess up? Do we say, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m praying for you.” Words are powerful.
Prayer: Our Lord, we don’t realize how much impact our words have. Forgive us for treating our words carelessly. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
