Do you remember Murphy’s Law: “If anything can go wrong, it will”?
That’s what happened with a farmer who had a donkey that was a favorite animal on his farm and a pet to his children. One day the donkey became seriously ill. The farmer called the veterinarian. The vet checked the donkey, diagnosed the problem and prescribed some medication.
He said to the farmer, “These pills have a horrible taste to them and the donkey will not want to take them. Therefore I am going to give you this tube that is slightly larger in diameter than the pills. You put the tube down the donkey’s throat, insert the pill into the tube, and blow in it. Before he knows it, the donkey will have swallowed the pill.”
The next morning the farmer was in the vet’s office before the vet arrived. When he walked in the door he looked at the farmer and said, “You look awful. What happened?”
The farmer replied, “The donkey blew first.”
Don’t you hate it when that happens? Things like that do seem to happen a lot. We have enough problems. I would think everyone would turn to God for help. What kinds of problems do people need help with?
Recently I realized there are a lot of people who feel trapped. Some feel trapped in jobs that are a dead-end of drudgery. Some people feel trapped in a marriage where love has died. Some feel trapped at home with ill and aged parents who demand constant care. Some are trapped in a downward spiral of drug or alcohol abuse.
There is a real frustration in society from things we cannot control. The economy causes many frustrations about things we can’t do much about. I’ve heard there are people who kick soda machines or beat up ATM machines when they don’t work right. It’s all evidence of people being driven to the point of throwing up their hands in despair and saying, “What’s the use!”
It’s an age-old problem of life becoming too much, burdens weighing upon us, questions pressing for answers, responsibilities so great we don’t seem adequate. When we feel others are demanding more of us than we can give, the old feeling of being trapped comes back.
I think Psalms 4 speaks to the emotional struggle of feeling trapped and wanting to run away. Verse one says, “Answer me when I call, O God of my right! You have given me room when I was in distress. Be gracious to me, and hear my prayer.”
The line that speaks to the feelings of being trapped is the middle one:“You have given me room when I was in distress.” What do we need when we feel that claustrophobic stress of being trapped? We need room. God is the one who can give us room to breathe, room to see more clearly.
There’s wideness in God’s mercy. God is in the business of setting people free from fear and anxiety. God helps us face our problems with a faith to help us change our lives.
Prayer: Our Lord, we need your mercy and grace to face our situations with a sense of hope and feeling of more room. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.