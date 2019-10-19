Lancaster County Judge Holly Parsley, daughter of Bruce and Carol Bedient of Hampton, was awarded the Distinguished Judge Improvement of the Judicial System, given in recognition of contributions to the improvement of the judicial system, service as a trial judge or promotion of judicial efficiency.
She was recognized for her leadership serving on the Nebraska Supreme Court Commission on Guardianship and Conservatorship, the Guardian and Conservatorship Forms and Rules Committee and the Bench-Media Committee.
As a member, Parsley has shown dedication to making the guardianship and conservatorship process less burdensome while maintaining accountability to the judicial system. She has worked to not only provide updated forms, rules, and procedures that will benefit all guardians and their wards and conservators and their protected persons statewide, but she also goes above and beyond in her courtroom.
She develops innovative methods to ensure guardians and conservators have access to the information they need to be successful, including collaborating with other counties and judges in an effort to provide consistency and guidance for those individuals who appear before her. She shares her knowledge of probate, guardian and conservatorship and adoption with new judges during new judges’ orientation.
She has participated in rule-making and teaching journalists as well as fellow judges. She developed sample orders to accompany the launch of the camera rules and continues to work with review committees editing rules as needed. She is known for her creative problem-solving skills and forward-thinking when dealing with issues faced by Nebraska’s judges.
Parsley graduated from Polk-Hordville High School in 1989, from Doane College in 1993, and from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1996.
