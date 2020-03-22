Fifty-six members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met March 6.

Two guests, Pat Cornwell, guest of Jean Schunka, and Vicki Simonson, guest of Jamie Micek, were in attendance.

The meeting was opened with the flag salute and a time of remembrance for Betty Schmidt, recently departed member. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. Kitchen help and card helpers were thanked.

Jean Mettenbrink, Janet Larson, Norma Harder, Lorraine Toczek, Marlene Mader, Rogyn Kamper, Betty Mossman, Myrna Petzoldt, Arlene Obermiller and Vicki Sok won door prizes. Kamper won the fish bowl.

Card winners were: Mary Jane Hindrichsen, Pat Miller, Beverly Wolfe, pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Kamper, Kay Stofer, LaVonne Kulus, Judy Mead, Gaylene Beck, pitch; Betty Rother, Mader and Petzoldt, sheepshead.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 3, with off-Friday on March 20.

