Fifty-six members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met March 6.
Two guests, Pat Cornwell, guest of Jean Schunka, and Vicki Simonson, guest of Jamie Micek, were in attendance.
The meeting was opened with the flag salute and a time of remembrance for Betty Schmidt, recently departed member. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. Kitchen help and card helpers were thanked.
Jean Mettenbrink, Janet Larson, Norma Harder, Lorraine Toczek, Marlene Mader, Rogyn Kamper, Betty Mossman, Myrna Petzoldt, Arlene Obermiller and Vicki Sok won door prizes. Kamper won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Mary Jane Hindrichsen, Pat Miller, Beverly Wolfe, pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Kamper, Kay Stofer, LaVonne Kulus, Judy Mead, Gaylene Beck, pitch; Betty Rother, Mader and Petzoldt, sheepshead.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 3, with off-Friday on March 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.