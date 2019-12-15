Fifty-four members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Dec. 6, with Beverly Rupkalvis a guest of Kayy Stofer.
The meeting was opened with the flag salute and a prayer. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. Bea Fiala read an original humorous poem about a Christmas birth.
Lt. Liza Ayala of the Salvation Army gave an interesting talk about all the services the organization provides. She thanked the group for all the food and monetary donations.
Joyce Fellows, Darlene Albright, Betty Mossman, Diane Archer, Arlene Obermiller, Deloris Meyers, LaVon Kulus, Doris Hehnke, Mary Jane Hinrichsen and Pat Miller won door prizes. Obermiller won the fish bowl .
Lorraine Krecklow again donated African violets to be given away. The lucky people to receive them were three kitchen helpers, and also, Robyn Kamper, Sandy Arnold, Pam Tagel and Carolyn Luebbe.
Card winners were: Beverly Wolfe, Tagel, Dorothy Lemburg, double pinochle; Betty Mossman, Luebbe, Darlene Albright, Harlene Stoltenberg, pitch; Krecklow, Maxine Rathman, Phyllis Anderson and LaMae Stoltenberg, sheepshead.
The next meeting is scheduled for noon on Jan. 3, with off-Friday on Dec. 20.
