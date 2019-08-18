The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Aug. 2, with 62 members and three guests, Mary Jane Hindrichsen, Jean Hesser and Jeanie Cadwalader.
Card and kitchen helpers were thanked. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized.
One courtesy card was sent. President Beverly Wolfe reported on the cleaning work done for the kitchen and plans for the pantry. The rest of the pantry clean up was discussed.
Mary Jane Hindrichsen and Jean Hesser were initiated and welcomed into the group.
Lavonn Kulus, Gerri Stelk, Hindrichsen, Maxine Rathman, Marilyn Retzlaff, Rosie Staroska, Bea Fiala, Marcella Lowe and Harlene Stoltenberg won door prizes. Lorraine Oberschulte won the fish bowl.
Carole Urbom from Holiday Express spoke to the group about upcoming trips. Renee Swanson gave an interesting talk about Hope Harbor, and then picked up all the donations and money donated by those present.
Card winners were: Sharolyn Moss, Glenrose Luebbe, Donna Speece, double pinochle; Judy Rose, Joyce Fellows, Kay Stofer, Carolyn Luebbe, pitch; Shirley Boltz, Eileen English, Norma Harders, Arlene Obermiller and Jean Mettenbrink, sheepshead.
The next meeting will be at noon Friday, Sept. 4, with off-Fridays scheduled for Aug. 17 and 31.