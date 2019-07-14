The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met on July 5, with 51 members and one guest in attendance. Mary Jane Hinrichsen was a guest of Beverly Wolfe.
Following the picnic lunch, the meeting was opened with the flag salute and prayer. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized.
One courtesy card was sent. Lorraine Krecklow was thanked for the festive table decorations.
President Wolfe reported on the work done cleaning the kitchen and plans for cleaning the pantry. Volunteers will cover the shelves with adhesive paper. A list of needed items for Hope Harbor was handed out for donations the group will make on Aug. 2.
A club picnic was July 14, with kid games, bingo and a potluck dinner. The executive board decided to add a fourth place to pitch winners.
Janice Simmons was initiated and welcomed into the group.
Marilyn Retzleff, LaVonn Kulus, Ingrid Gerkout, Kristie Dolton, Robyn Kamper, Krecklow, Jean Mettenbrink, Phyllis Anderson, Jana Cornelius and LaMae Stoltenberg won door prizes. Maxine Rathman won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Wolfe, Sherilyn Moss, Betty Rother, double pinochle; Darlene Albright, Arlene Andresen, Dolton, Delores Meyers and Kulus, pitch; Stoltenberg, LaJean Kroeger and Norma Harders, sheepshead.
The next meeting is set for Friday, Aug. 2, with off-Friday on July 19.